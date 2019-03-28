Mahindra SUVs to get costlier by up to Rs 73,000 from 1st April: Big savings on Scorpio, Marazzo now

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has just announced a price hike on its passenger and commercial vehicle range in India. The company has announced that starting 1st April, 2019, the price of its personal and commercial vehicles will see an increase in the range of 0.5 percent to 2.7 percent. Having said that, the Mahindra passenger and commercial vehicles will become expensive in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 73,000 from next month. Currently, it is unknown as to which vehicles will see a price hike and the respective revision figures.

Commenting on the price hike, Rajan Wadhera, President Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said that this year has seen record high commodity price increases. Further, there are regulatory requirements effective April 1st that have also led to cost increases. He added that while the company has made efforts to reduce the costs, it has not been possible to hold back the price increase. He concluded his statement by saying that consequently, Mahindra is taking a price increase from April 1, 2019.

Having said that, if you have been planning to buy a Mahindra vehicle, now can be the best time for you. Buying a Mahindra vehicle this month will not only help you escape from the price hike but you can also avail some attractive offers. Selected Mahindra dealerships across India are offering discounts on the company's cars and SUVs and these deals are valid till 31st March. Dealers are offering some attractive deals on as many as seven Mahindra models starting from the KUV100 to the Marazzo. The maximum discount is being offered on the Mahindra KUV100 and you can save up to Rs 1.04 lakh on the said model. Out of this, dealers are offering Rs 70,000 as flat cash discount while Rs 30,000 is being offered as exchange bonus. An additional Rs 4,000 is offered to corporate employees.

