Mahindra SUVs have over 2.80 lakh pending orders: Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar & more

Mahindra has over 2.80 lakh cumulative pending orders for the Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, XUV700 and Thar. The company’s SUVs continue to bag healthy fresh orders and demand a high waiting period.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in July 2023 with domestic sales of 36,205 units. This Mumbai-based Indian automaker has now revealed that it currently has over 2.80 lakh cumulative pending orders for the SUV line-up which includes the Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, XUV700 and Thar.

Mahindra’s SUV range: Order backlog

In a recent press conference, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra, revealed that the company has over 2.80 lakh pending orders for SUVs. This includes 1.17 lakh units of the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic (combined), 68,000 units of the Thar, 77,000 units of the XUV700, 11,000 units of the XUV300 and 8,400 units of the Bolero range.

Mahindra’s SUV line-up continues to witness healthy fresh orders and demand a high waiting period. According to the company, they receive around 10,000 fresh bookings for the Thar and 14,000 orders for the Scorpio range every month. The entry-level 2WD variant of the Thar has significantly boosted the sales of this off-roader.

Mahindra’s SUV line-up: Waiting period

According to media reports and dealership sources, the waiting period for the Scorpio Classic is around 6-8 months while the Scorpio-N demands a waiting period of up to 12 months. Mahindra Thar 4X4 can be delivered in 2-4 months while the 2WD variant has a wait time of 15 months. The company’s flagship product, the XUV700, demands a waiting period of up to 14 months.

Mahindra’s SUV line-up: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Mahindra Thar Rs 10.54 lakh – Rs 16.78 lakh Mahindra XUV300 Rs 8.41 lakh – Rs 14.60 lakh Mahindra Scorpio-N Rs 13.05 lakh – Rs 24.52 lakh Mahindra Scorpio Classic Rs 12.99 lakh – Rs 16.81 lakh Mahindra Bolero Neo Rs 9.63 lakh – Rs 12.14 lakh Mahindra XUV700 Rs 14.01 lakh – Rs 26.18 lakh

The current prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, Thar, XUV700 and other SUVs are mentioned in the above table. It’s worth mentioning that the prices prevalent at the time of delivery will be valid for buyers. Mahindra Auto will unveil the concept version of the Scorpio-N pickup and Thar EV on August 15, 2023.

