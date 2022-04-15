Mahindra SUVs get pricier: Hike of 2.5% applicable on all models

Mahindra SUV are now expensive by around 2.5 per cent, as the company has rolled out a price hike on its model line-up.

Mahindra has announced a price increment of 2.5 per cent on its product lineup. Resultantly, the prices of its SUVs have now increased in a range of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 63,000, depending on the model and variants of the vehicle. As per Mahindra, the key reason behind the price increase is the continuous rise in the cost of raw materials – palladium, steel, aluminium and more. Although, the brand is trying to keep the costs in check with necessary efforts. In fact, the company claims that a part of the increase is also absorbed by the brand to pass on a minimal increase to end consumers.

The brand’s Indian line-up comprises eight products, namely Thar, Scorpio, XUV700, XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo, KUV100 NXT, and Marazzo. The company has a long waiting period for a couple of its products. The XUV700 has a waiting period extending to roughly 90 weeks, whereas the Thar boasts an 11-month long waiting period.

The company is currently preparing to launch the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio in the Indian market. In the updated avatar, the SUV will preserve its imposing road presence. However, it is expected to be slightly larger than the outgoing model. The design theme will remain masculine with a large radiator grille on the front and chunky headlamps with a dual-barrel setup. Expect the new-gen Scorpio to ride on a set of 18-inch wheels.

The upcoming SUV will don a new interior layout. A vertically-stacked touchscreen will take the centre stage on the dashboard. Also, a panoramic sunroof could be offered on the new-gen Scorpio. In terms of powertrain choices, there will be two engine options – 2.2L diesel and 2.0L turbo-petrol. The option of a 4WD layout is assumed to be offered with the latter, but both the power plants will be offered with manual and automatic transmission options.

