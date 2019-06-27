Mahindra Super XUV300 rally spec model revealed: Gaurav Gill to pilot with JK rubber

After claiming the driver’s and constructor’s Indian National Rally Championship titles in 2017 and 2018 with the Super XUV500, Mahindra has revealed their brand new contender for their 2019 campaign. The upcoming season will see APRC champion Gaurav Gill with co-driver Musa Sherif and Amittrajit Ghosh with co-driver Ashwin Naik drive the brand new Mahindra Super XUV300 for Team Mahindra Adventure.

Mahindra claims that the XUV300’s performance and best-in-segment safety features make it a perfect fit for the rally circuit. The Super XUV300 has been specifically developed for the rally stages with petrol and diesel power trains.

While Mahindra’s tyre sponsor is MRF, Gaurav Gill and JK Tyre announced their partnership recently for their return to rallying. Therefore, the Super XUV300 piloted by Gill will run on JK tyre rubber, while the second car will use tyres from MRF.

Mahindra has been competing in the Indian Rally Championship since 2013 with the Super XUV500. Indian rally legend Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif have taken multiple wins over the years claiming the 2013 INSUV Champions while in 2014, 2017, and 2018 were also the winners of the INRC Overall Championship. In addition to other accolades in cross country rally events like Raid de Himalaya, Dakshin Dare and Desert Storm.

The 2019 INRC calendar as issued by FMSCI lists six rounds in total for the season. The first will take place in Chennai from 28-30 June, followed by Coimbatore from August 9-11, Rajasthan 20-22 September, Kochi from Nov 1-3, Bangalore from 22-24 November with the final round scheduled from December 13-15 to conclude the season.