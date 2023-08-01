Mahindra sells 36,205 SUVs in July 2023 with 30% YoY growth: Highest-ever sales

Mahindra July 2023 Sales: Mahindra sold 36,205 SUVs in India last month, recording a 30 percent YoY growth. The Scorpio range, Bolero and the XUV700 lead the sales tally for this Indian utility vehicle maker.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has revealed its sales figures for the month of July 2023. This Mumbai-based Indian utility vehicle maker sold 36,205 SUVs last month, recording a 30 percent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 27,854 units. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Mahindra July 2023 Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period July’23 July’22 YoY Growth June’23 MoM Growth Domestic SUV sales 36,205 27,854 30% 32,585 11.1% Total exports 2,540 2,798 -9% 2,505 1.4%

Mahindra sold 36,205 SUVs in July 2023 and this is the company’s highest-ever SUV sales. It recorded a 30 percent YoY and 11.1 percent MoM growth. In July 2022, its domestic sales stood at 27,854 units while in June this year, the company sold 32,585 units. Mahindra exported 2,540 units in July which include both CVs & PVs and is slightly lower on a YoY basis.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales figures, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “It has been a record-breaking month for us. We are excited to clock the highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 36,205 in a month.”

He further added, “The XUV700 tribe grew to 1 lakh strong, in a record time of 20 months. Also in July, the Scorpio brand achieved the highest sales in a month since its launch. We continue to receive robust demand for our key brands. We will keep a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts to ensure sustained scaleup.”

