Mahindra sells 34,694 SUVs in April 2023: Records 57% YoY growth

Mahindra April 2023 Sales: Mahindra Auto sold 34,694 SUVs in India last month, recording a 57 percent YoY growth. The Bolero, Scorpio and XUV700 range lead the sales tally for the UV maker.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has revealed its sales figures for the month of April 2023. This Mumbai-based Indian UV manufacturer sold 34,694 SUVs in April 2023, recording a 57 percent YoY growth. According to Mahindra, it has been able to achieve this figure despite disruptions in the supply chain of crash sensors and airbag ECUs due to the unavailability of semi-conductors. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Mahindra April 2023 Sales: YoY vs MoM comparison

Time period April’23 April’22 YoY Growth March’23 MoM Growth Domestic SUV sales 34,694 22,168 57% 35,976 -3.5%

Mahindra sold 34,694 SUVs in India in April 2023, recording a 57 percent YoY growth but on an MoM basis, its sales dipped by 3.5 percent. In April 2022, its domestic sales stood at 22,168 units while in March this year, the company sold 35,976 units. Last month, Mahindra exported 1,813 units which include both CVs & PVs and is lower than the 2,703 units exported in April 2022.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “After a record-breaking year in F23, we continued our growth trend in SUVs by selling 34,694 units, registering a growth of 57% in April.”

He added, “Our Commercial vehicles registered growth of 16% during this month and we are optimistic in further consolidating our position in the <3.5-ton LCV segment with our recently launched All New range of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up, which promises to be a game changer. We continue to keep a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation, which is an industry phenomenon.”

