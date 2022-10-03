Mahindra sells 34,508 units in September 2022, registers 168% growth

Mahindra sales September 2022: Mahindra has registered a YoY growth of 168 per cent, having sold 34,508 units in September 2022.

Homegrown automaker Mahindra has registered a YoY growth of 168 per cent in September 2022, having sold 34,508 units as against selling 12,863 units in September 2021. With last month’s sales numbers, Mahindra has also managed to grow its market share to 9.7 per cent in September 2022.

After commencing deliveries of the newly-launched Scorpio-N, Mahindra is also witnessing strong demand for the XUV700 and the Thar, while the carmaker says that the festive season will see the demand rise. Mahindra is gearing up to launch new products in the Indian market as well, and the first of them will be the all-electric Mahindra XUV400.

The Mahindra XUV400 was recently unveiled in India and is based on the same platform that underpins the Mahindra XUV300, however, the electric SUV is longer and has more boot space. The Mahindra XUV400 is powered by a 39.4 kW battery pack that helps the SUV accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds while offering a range of 456 km.

The Mahindra XUV400 customer test drives are to begin in December this year while deliveries for the same are expected to happen towards the end of January 2023. When launched, the Mahindra XUV400 will rival the Tata Nexon, which is currently India’s best-selling electric vehicle.

The next product Mahindra is working on is the five-door version of the Thar, which is in its testing phase and has been spotted doing so on many occasions. The upcoming Mahindra Thar five-door version is expected to be based on the new Scorpio-N’s platform and will be powered by petrol and diesel engine choices, along with manual and automatic gearbox options. The new Mahindra Thar five-door version will retain the part-time four-wheel-drive system and is expected to make its debut sometime next year.