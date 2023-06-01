Mahindra sells 32,883 SUVs in May 2023: Scorpio-N, Bolero boost sales

Mahindra May 2023 Sales: Mahindra Auto sold 32,883 SUVs in India last month, recording a 23 percent YoY growth. The Scorpio-N, Bolero and the XUV700 range lead the sales tally for the UV maker.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2023. This Mumbai-based Indian UV maker sold 32,883 SUVs last month, recording a 23 percent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 26,632 units. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Mahindra May 2023 Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period May’23 May’22 YoY Growth April’23 MoM Growth Domestic SUV sales 32,883 26,632 23% 34,694 -5.2% Total exports 2,616 2,028 29% 1,813 44.2%

Mahindra sold 32,883 SUVs in May 2023, recording a 23 percent YoY growth but on an MoM basis, its sales dipped by 5.2 percent. In May 2022, its domestic sales stood at 22,632 units while in April this year, the company sold 34,694 units. Last month, Mahindra exported 2,616 units which include both CVs & PVs and is higher than the 2,028 units exported in May 2022.

According to Mahindra, it has been able to achieve this sales figure despite disruptions in the supply chain of airbag ECUs due to the unavailability of semiconductors. Moreover, the sales volume for both SUVs and Pik-Ups are said to be restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M said, “We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand in SUVs. We sold a total of 33,931 units, translating into a domestic growth of 23% in May. We have delivered a healthy YoY growth in 3-Wheelers and export segments as well.”

