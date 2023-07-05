Mahindra sells 32,585 SUVs in June 2023: Scorpio, Bolero, XUV700 top-sellers

Mahindra June 2023 Sales: Mahindra sold 32,585 SUVs in India last month, recording a 22.4 percent YoY growth. The Scorpio range, Bolero and the XUV700 lead the sales tally for this utility vehicle maker.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has revealed its sales figures for the month of June 2023. This Mumbai-based Indian utility vehicle maker sold 32,585 SUVs last month, recording a 22.4 percent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 26,620 units. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Mahindra June 2023 Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period June’23 June’22 YoY Growth May’23 MoM Growth Domestic SUV sales 32,585 26,620 22.4% 32,883 -0.90% Total exports 2,505 2,777 -9.79% 2,616 -4.2%

Mahindra sold 32,585 SUVs in June 2023, recording a 22.4 percent YoY growth but on an MoM basis, its sales dipped by a very small margin. In June 2022, its domestic sales stood at 26,620 units while in May this year, the company sold 32,883 units. Mahindra exported 2,505 units in June which include both CVs & PVs and is slightly lower on a YoY and MoM basis.

According to Mahindra, the sales volume for its SUVs last month was restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end. Moreover, the semiconductor supply constraints on specific parts like Air Bag ECU continued to play the spoilsport last month as well. Mahindra’s domestic sales for small commercial vehicles stood at 19,798 units in June 2023.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M said, “With strong demand for the SUV Portfolio, we have continued our growth trend with domestic sales of 32,585 units and 22% growth in June. The XUV700 reached an important milestone as it launched in Australia with a high decibel launch amidst great enthusiasm from customers as well as our partners.”

