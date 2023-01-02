Mahindra sells 28,333 SUVs in December 2022: Records 62% YoY growth

Mahindra SUV Sales December 2022: Mahindra Auto sold 28,333 SUVs in India last month, registering a 62 percent YoY growth. The Scorpio family and XUV700 helped the company in augmenting its sales.

Mahindra Auto has revealed its sales figures for the month of December 2022. This Mumbai-based home-grown UV maker managed to sell 28,333 SUVs in India last month, registering a 62 percent YoY growth. In the same period last year, the company sold 17,469 sport utility vehicles in India.

However, when compared on an MoM basis, Mahindra’s SUV sales declined by 6.3 percent as in November 2022, it sold 30,238 SUVs. The company’s total passenger vehicle sales for the month of December 2022 stand at 28,445 units which includes 28,333 SUVs and 112 passenger cars.

Commenting on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “Continuing interest from our customers have led to strong demand across our portfolio in December 2022. We have seen growth of 61% in our Passenger Vehicles and a 45% overall growth. Due to continuing international disruptions and increasing coronavirus cases, we are keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation.”

In other news, Mahindra has recently added five new variants in the Scorpio-N line-up. They are Z2 G MT E, Z2 D MT E, Z4 G MT E, Z4 D MT E and Z4 D MT 4WD E. The prices of these new variants start at Rs 12.49 lakh and they go up to Rs 16.94 lakh, ex-showroom. You can know more about the same, HERE.

