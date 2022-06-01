Mahindra sold 26,632 SUVs in the month of May 2022, registering a 244 per cent YoY growth. The company is also gearing up for the global debut of the Mahindra Scorpio-N in India on June 27, 2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2022. This Mumbai-based home-grown UV maker managed to sell 26,632 SUVs in May 2022, registering a massive YoY growth of 244 per cent. In the same period last year, the company sold just 7,748 sport utility vehicles in India.

Mahindra Auto also registered a 20 per cent MoM growth in its SUV sales for May 2022 as in April this year, its SUV sales stood at 22,168 units. The company’s total passenger vehicle sales for the month of May 2022 stand at 26,904 units, a YoY increment of 236 per cent over the 8,004 units sold in May last year.

Commenting on the development, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With sales of 26,632 SUVs in May, we continued the growth momentum with all our brands performing well including XUV700 and Thar. We are witnessing strong bookings and have a robust pipeline. We announced the launch of Scorpio-N, which is generating very high-interest levels and promises to be yet another blockbuster from Mahindra.”

He further added, “Our Commercial Vehicles have also registered strong growth across segments. We are closely monitoring the supply chain-related issues, which continue to constraint volumes and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the impact.” It is worth mentioning that Mahindra is currently gearing up for the global debut of the all-new Scorpio-N that’s scheduled to take place in India on June 27, 2022.

