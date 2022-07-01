Mahindra’s June 2022 SUV sales stood at 26,620 units, recording a 60 per cent YoY growth. The company recently launched the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Auto has revealed its sales figures for the month of June 2022. This Mumbai-based home-grown UV maker managed to sell 26,620 SUVs in June 2022, registering a YoY growth of 60 per cent. In the same period last year, the company sold 16,636 sport utility vehicles in India.

However, when compared on an MoM basis, Mahindra’s SUV sales declined by a mere 0.04 per cent as in May 2022, it sold 26,632 units. The company’s total passenger vehicle sales for the month of June 2022 stand at 26,880 units, a YoY increment of 59 per cent over the 16,913 units sold in June last year.

Commenting on the development, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “Q1FY23 is our second consecutive highest SUV sales quarter. This has been made possible due to continued robust demand for all our brands including XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300. We sold 26,620 SUVs in June and overall, 54096 vehicles, registering a growth of 64%.”

He added, “We had a blockbuster launch of the Scorpio-N and it has generated tremendous buzz and anticipation. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic; we are monitoring the situation closely.” The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N was recently launched in India and it’s priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom, for the manual variants.

