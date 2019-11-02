Mahindra sells 2000 electric vehicles in India during October 2019: eVerito, eAlpha and more!

For the month of October 2019, Mahindra Electric has sold close to 2000 electric vehicles in India. The same was confirmed by Pawan Goenka, Managing Director Mahindra and Mahindra through his official Twitter account. Goenka was replying to a tweet by a user who was hoping for Mahindra Electric to be a part of growth for the company through sales numbers. To this, Goenka replied "You will be happy to know that between eVerito, eAlpha and Electric Treo mahindra retailed almost 2000 vehicles in October. Our highest EV sale in a moth ever."

The eVerito is an electric sedan which is based on the Mahindra Verito. On the other hand, the eTreo is an electric three-wheeler while the eAlpha is an e-rickshaw.

You will be happy to know that between eVerito, eAlpha and Electric Treo mahindra retailed almost 2000 vehicles in October. Our highest EV sale in a moth ever. @MahindraRise https://t.co/ryPHS6E9lD — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) November 1, 2019

The Mahindra eVerito is available for commercial as well as private use. It is equipped with a 31kW three-phase electric motor which generates 91 Nm of peak torque. The same is paired to a 21.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It promises a range of 181 km on a single charge. It can be charged to 80 per cent capacity, through fast charging, in a matter of 1 hour 30 minutes. Normal charging will take 11 hours and 30 minutes to charge the car to the full. The eVerito currently has just one competitor in the Indian market i.e the Tata Tigor EV.

Mahindra is soon going to introduce an electric version of its sub-compact SUV, the XUV300 in India. The debut of the same is likely to take place sometime next year. Ahead of the same, we will see the homegrown automaker introducing an electric version of the KUV100 micro-SUV. Technical specifications of both these cars will be revealed closer to their respective launch dates.

The Mahindra eKUV100 is expected to be priced under Rs 10 lakh. However, the electric version of the XUV300 will retail at a price above the mark of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).