Mahindra Scorpio waiting period extends to 14 months on select variants

New Mahindra Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic waiting period details. The waiting period for the Scorpio varies from 6 to 14 months.

Mahindra has seen success with the strategy to split the Scorpio brand into two, by renaming the older version as the Scorpio Classic and launching an updated version of the SUV named Scorpio-N. This has driven good sales, and along with sales, the waiting period has also gone up for select variants.

The quickest a customer can get a Scorpio is in 6 months and the longest a customer has to wait is around 14 months. The older model, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic demands a waiting period of 24 to 26 weeks for the S and S11 variants.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N, on the other hand, has a much longer waiting period, depending on the variant. The Scorpio-N’s waiting period ranges from 24 weeks to 65 weeks, around 15 months.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched last year, based on a new platform. The SUV is powered by either a 2.0-litre petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel engine, the latter available in two states of tune. The petrol Scorpio-N makes 200bhp and 380Nm of torque, while the diesel engine makes 130 or 172bhp depending on the variant.

The older-gen Scorpio was launched later, rebadged as the Scorpio Classic, featuring Mahindra’s new twin-peak logo. The Scorpio Classic is available in two variants, S and S11, powered by an updated 130bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 300Nm of torque.

Variant Scorpio-N Waiting Period Z4 60-65 weeks Z5 55-60 weeks Z8 55-60 weeks Z8 L 56-58 weeks Z2 52-54 weeks Z8 L 24-26 weeks