Mahindra Scorpio S9 variant launched at Rs 13.99 lakh: Here’s what’s new

Mahindra Scorpio will now be available in a new variant called S9 at a price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Mahindra Scorpio S9 will be available across all Mahindra dealerships in the country starting today. The S9 variant will be powered by a 140 bhp mHAWK engine with 320 Nm torque. It will boast of several new features, such as Fully Automatic Temperature Control, a 15 cm

Touchscreen Infotainment with GPS navigation, Static-bending Projector Headlamps, LED Light Guides, ORVMs with Side-turn Indicators, Audio & Cruise Controls on the steering.

In terms of safety. Mahindra Scorpio S9 will come equipped with Dual Front Airbags, ABS, Front Fog Lamps, Anti-Theft Warning, Panic Brake Indication, and Engine Immobiliser.

“Scorpio changed the landscape of the Indian Auto Industry & continues to be a dominant force in the SUV segment,” Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said.

“The new Scorpio S9 offers a great feature package at an attractive price point making it a compelling buy for customers looking for a true-blue SUV while retaining Scorpio’s core DNA of Power, Driving Thrill & Adventure.”

In related news, Mahindra is all set to take the wraps off its brand new SUV Alturas G4 on 24 November. This will be the first time Mahindra will be entering the high-end SUV segment and also the first time a Mahindra vehicle will carry a name that doesn't end in 'O'.

Mahindra dealerships will be upgraded and a separate premium designated area will be constructed inside the existing Mahindra dealerships to sell the new Alturas G4. These will be called as the new World of SUVs’ dealerships.