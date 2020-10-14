Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

The Mahindra Scorpio top variants get the new feature but without a corresponding hike in the price. Mahindra claims that this feature will provide a distraction-free driving experience.

Mahindra and Mahindra has now added Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto to its popular Scorpio model. Only the S9 and S11 models get it. Mahindra hasn’t increased the prices of the Scorpio either and these are being considered as regular product updates. The Mahindra Scorpio BS6 range begins from Rs 12.42 lakh for the S5, Rs 14.48 lakh for the S7, S9 for Rs 15.11 lakh and the S11 for Rs 16.27 lakh, ex-showroom. From the BS4 version, the Scorpio has lost out on 4WD. There is only a manual version available as well. The engine is the 140hp/320Nm, 2.2-litre diesel unit that comes paired to the 6-speed transmission. Moreover, the Mahindra Scorpio is one of the last of its generation with the Tata Safari being recently put to rest. If you’re looking for a rugged SUV with various seating configurations and a powerful engine, the Scorpio should be on your shopping list.

By adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Mahindra definitely has upped the game. It will put the Scorpio in contention with smaller but petrol-only SUVs like the Renault Duster and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. The main aim is to enhance customer experience wherein their smartphone will be mirrored on the touchscreen infotainment system. This will allow customers to have a distraction-free driving experience. Most of the Mahindra cars now boast this feature. Except for the Mahindra Bolero, all other cars in the manufacturer’s portfolio have this.

Mahindra recently launched the all-new Thar. The car proved to be an instant gathering many bookings and at the same time is impressive enough with petrol as well as diesel engines. It gives the customers much more choice now and can be used as a family car at a pinch. In fact, it will also be an upgrade for customers who had the older vehicle with them.

