Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

The Mahindra Scorpio top variants get the new feature but without a corresponding hike in the price. Mahindra claims that this feature will provide a distraction-free driving experience.

By:October 14, 2020 5:59 PM

Mahindra and Mahindra has now added Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto to its popular Scorpio model. Only the S9 and S11 models get it. Mahindra hasn’t increased the prices of the Scorpio either and these are being considered as regular product updates. The Mahindra Scorpio BS6 range begins from Rs 12.42 lakh for the S5, Rs 14.48 lakh for the S7, S9 for Rs 15.11 lakh and the S11 for Rs 16.27 lakh, ex-showroom. From the BS4 version, the Scorpio has lost out on 4WD. There is only a manual version available as well. The engine is the 140hp/320Nm, 2.2-litre diesel unit that comes paired to the 6-speed transmission. Moreover, the Mahindra Scorpio is one of the last of its generation with the Tata Safari being recently put to rest. If you’re looking for a rugged SUV with various seating configurations and a powerful engine, the Scorpio should be on your shopping list.

By adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Mahindra definitely has upped the game. It will put the Scorpio in contention with smaller but petrol-only SUVs like the Renault Duster and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. The main aim is to enhance customer experience wherein their smartphone will be mirrored on the touchscreen infotainment system. This will allow customers to have a distraction-free driving experience. Most of the Mahindra cars now boast this feature. Except for the Mahindra Bolero, all other cars in the manufacturer’s portfolio have this.

Mahindra recently launched the all-new Thar. The car proved to be an instant gathering many bookings and at the same time is impressive enough with petrol as well as diesel engines. It gives the customers much more choice now and can be used as a family car at a pinch. In fact, it will also be an upgrade for customers who had the older vehicle with them.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh

Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh

Hyundai Motor Group appoints Euisun Chung as its new Chairman

Hyundai Motor Group appoints Euisun Chung as its new Chairman

Hyundai Kona electric vehicles recalled globally over battery cell fire risk

Hyundai Kona electric vehicles recalled globally over battery cell fire risk

Honda Amaze Special Edition launched at prices starting Rs 7 lakh with new features

Honda Amaze Special Edition launched at prices starting Rs 7 lakh with new features

Kogo Trip-tracker review: Loaded with features, useful but expensive

Kogo Trip-tracker review: Loaded with features, useful but expensive

Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser might be named Thunderbird 650: Clearest image leaked!

Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser might be named Thunderbird 650: Clearest image leaked!

Meet Royal Enfield 'Yoddha': Custom-built Thunderbird 350 that looks fit for Bheem!

Meet Royal Enfield 'Yoddha': Custom-built Thunderbird 350 that looks fit for Bheem!

KTM 250 Adventure images from dealer showcase event leaked: India launch looks imminent!

KTM 250 Adventure images from dealer showcase event leaked: India launch looks imminent!

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs of entry-level Bimmer

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs of entry-level Bimmer

Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more

Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more

Now get accessories worth upto Rs 3,000 free with Suzuki bikes, scooters: Here's how to avail!

Now get accessories worth upto Rs 3,000 free with Suzuki bikes, scooters: Here's how to avail!

Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025