Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 deliveries commence in India: Priced from Rs 13.49 lakh

The deliveries of the Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 (second from base variant) have commenced in India. It is priced from Rs 13.49 lakh, ex-showroom, and offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Mahindra launched the all-new Scorpio-N in India in June this year and there has been a record demand for the SUV. Deliveries of its top-spec Z8 L variants began in September and now the company has commenced the dispatches of its lower variants too. The customer deliveries of the Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 (second from base variant) have recently commenced in India.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4: Price and features

The Z4 variant of the Mahindra Scorpio-N is priced from Rs 13.49 lakh and it tops at Rs 18.40 lakh, ex-showroom. In terms of features, the Z4 variant gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, halogen headlamps, 17-inch steel wheels, second-row AC and ESP, hill descent control & hill hold control with the AT variants.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Mahindra Scorpio-N is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Waiting period

Mahindra recently announced that as of November 1, 2022, they have 2.60 lakh open bookings for their SUV range which are yet to be delivered to customers. This included 1.30 lakh bookings for the new Scorpio range. The waiting period for the Mahindra Scorpio-N currently ranges from four months to two years, depending on the location and the variant.

