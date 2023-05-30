Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar have over 2.50 lakh pending orders: Waiting period explained

Mahindra has over 2.50 lakh cumulative pending orders for the Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, XUV700 and the Thar. Check out the latest waiting period for the Mahindra SUVs here.

Mahindra’s SUV range, which includes the likes of the Scorpio-N, XUV700 and Thar, is very popular in India. The company continues to witness strong demand for these SUVs and the waiting period is sky-high for some models. Recently, Mahindra has officially revealed that the company has over 2.50 lakh pending orders and it’s working on clearing the massive backlog.

Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 & Thar: Pending orders

In a recent press meeting, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra, revealed that the company has over 2.50 lakh pending orders for SUVs. This includes 1.17 lakh units of the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic, 58,000 units of the Thar and 78,000 units of its flagship offering – XUV700.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago

Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 & Thar: Waiting period

According to recent media reports and our dealership sources, the waiting period for the Scorpio Classic is around 5-7 months while the Scorpio-N demands a waiting period of up to 18 months. Mahindra Thar 4X4 can be delivered in 1-2 months while the 2WD variant has a wait time of almost a year. The company’s flagship product, the XUV700, demands a waiting period of 13-14 months.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 Review:

Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 & Thar: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Mahindra Scorpio-N Rs 13.05 lakh – Rs 24.52 lakh Mahindra Scorpio Classic Rs 12.99 lakh – Rs 16.81 lakh Mahindra Thar Rs 10.54 lakh – Rs 16.78 lakh Mahindra XUV700 Rs 14.01 lakh – Rs 26.18 lakh

The current prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, Thar and the XUV700 are mentioned in the above table. It’s worth noting that the prices prevalent at the time of delivery will be valid for buyers. Mahindra has also revealed that the 5-door version of the Thar will be launched in India in 2024 and there are no new launches planned for this year.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.