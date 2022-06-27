Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Tata Safari comparison – Old-time rivalry rekindled

An old rivalry rekindled? With the launch of the new Scorpio-N, is Mahindra ready to do what it did 20 years ago when the Scorpio was launched? We find out.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N has finally made its world debut after numerous speculations and keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The unveiling of the latest Mahindra Scorpio-N not only has fans excited to finally see the vehicle in flesh but also rekindles an old rivalry between two iconic names in the Indian automotive industry — Scorpio vs Safari.

Since the Scorpio’s market debut in 2002, it immediately rivalled the Tata Safari, as these were the only two ‘modern’ SUVs in the Indian market at the time that offered luxury compared to the Qualis and the Bolero. However, the Mahindra Scorpio was priced much lower (Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom) compared to the Tata Safari’s hefty price tag (Rs 8.30 lakh ex-showroom).

Now, with the launch of the new Scorpio-N, Mahindra’s back on the offence. Let’s take a closer look at the new Mandira Scorpio-N vs the Tata Safari’s design, dimensions, features, engine specifications, and more.

New Scorpio-N vs Safari – Design and dimension

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N has grown in dimensions and is based on a new ladder-frame chassis. It retains its upright stance and a high-set bonnet which made the Scorpio popular with its high stance. The new Scorpio-N features Mahindra’s new grille and logo, a style trickled down from the XUV700. Overall, the new Scorpio-N looks butch and muscular.

Speaking about the Tata Safari, the SUV is based on Land Rover D8 Omega-Arc or the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture platform, and similar to the new Scorpio-N, has seen a radical design change over the older-gen Safari. The platform is shared by the Tata Harrier as well, and the overall design is similar, with DRLs taking the traditional headlight spot. The Tata Safari features a sleeker look compared to the Scorpio, however, the large front fascia matches the Scorpio-N in terms of muscle when it comes to design.

Dimensions Mahindra Scorpio-N Tata Safari Length 4,662 mm 4,661 mm Width 1,917 mm 1,894 mm Height 1,857 mm 1,786 mm Wheelbase 2,750 mm 2741 mm Weight 2,510 kg 2,400 kg

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is wider, taller, and has a longer wheelbase compared to the Tata Safari, giving occupants better headroom, shoulder room, and leg room.

Exterior and interior features – 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Tata Safari

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N features projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, rounded wheel arches and large wheel wells to accommodate slightly uprated tyres, roof rails, and a lot of chrome accents.

Inside, the new touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX connectivity and a Sony 3D surround sound system takes centre stage. The SUV gets an electric sunroof, a digital instrument console, leather-finished seats, steering, and gear lever, automatic climate control, dual-tone finish, silver accents on the dash, steering-mounted controls, and much more.

The Tata Safari gets LED headlamps and tail lights, cornering lights, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, 18-inch wheels, and roof rails.

Inside, the list of features is quite similar, but the biggest difference is the driving position, as the Scorpio offers a high, upright position, while the Safari’s is a bit relaxed. The list of features includes an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected car tech, a dual-tone finish, a 9-speaker JBL system, and more.

New Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Tata Safari engine specifications

Mahindra offers petrol and diesel power trains with the new Scorpio-N. This is further divided into two diesel engine options and one petrol unit. On the Tata Safari, there is a standard diesel offering.

Specifications Scorpio-N Petrol Scorpio-N Diesel Tata Safari Displacement 2.0 L 2.2 L 2.0 L Power 197 bhp 130 bhp/172 bhp 168 bhp Torque 370 Nm 300 Nm/370 Nm 350 Nm Gearbox MT/AT MT/AT MT/AT

Both vehicles offer drive modes, however, the new Safari takes it a notch higher with a 4X4 system. This may not look like much for city dwellers, but a much-welcomed feature amongst enthusiasts.

Safety on the Scorpio-N vs Safari

Mahindra and Tata offer the new Scorpio-N and the Safari with 6 airbags, ABS, Hill-descent control, hill start assist, EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, reverse parking camera and sensors, and more.