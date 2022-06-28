Mahindra Scorpio-N unveiled: All you need to know

The all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has finally hit the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about it.

The all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has finally hit the market and it would be apt to say that it is the most anticipated SUV launch of the year. The Scorpio has over the years managed to keep up to the consumers’ expectations and maintain its popularity along with impressive sales numbers. Here’s all you need to know about the new Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Tech & Features

The major highlights of the new Scorpio-N include dual-zone climate control, keyless engine start-stop, cruise control, roof-mounted speakers, and AdrenoX car connect technology. Additionally, the SUV comes with an electric sunroof, an 8-inch large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charging, a new instrument cluster, along with a new Sony music system.

In terms of safety, Mahindra has got this sorted in this SUV which comes with six airbags, an advanced ESC, a driver drowsiness detection system, an advanced seat restraint system, and a collapsible steering system.

Styling Elements

The new Scorpio sports a muscular silhouette and twin-pod LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, and C-shaped LED DRLs. Backed with new front and rear bumpers, a six-slat chrome-finished grille which features Mahindra’s new logo, the SUV has multi-spoke dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, and reflectors on the rear bumper.

For the interior part, the SUV gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, brown and black upholstery, a front arm-rest with storage function, and adjustable headrests for all three rows.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Specifications

Available with petrol and diesel engines, with the latter getting the 4-Wheel Drive system in some variants, the next-Gen SUV’s engines get 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options, equipped with the ‘segment first’ shift-by-cable technology.

The SUV is powered by a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 2.2 litre, four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine. Read more about the Mahindra Scorpio-N variant-wise features.

The Extras

Mahindra’s Scorpio-N is fitted with 4XPLOR terrain mode (Normal, Snow, Mud, or Sand) that intelligently tailors traction for different terrains along with the most advanced Shift On Fly 4 Wheel Drive.

The Scorpion-N is equipped with a mechanical locking differential, which is a boon for hardcore off-roads, while in terms of the suspension set, it gets a double-wishbone in front with 225mm of travel and a Penta-link suspension at the rear. With the segment-first frequency-dependent damping (FDD), the SUV is ready for a rigid crash complaint structure which makes it even more rugged for tough terrains.

Price

The Scorpio N starts at Rs 11.99 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). These are introductory prices and will be limited to the first 25,000 orders. The prices of the automatic and 4WD variants will be revealed on July 21, and the bookings begin on July 30. For more details, click HERE.

Also Read: 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160: Top 5 things you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.