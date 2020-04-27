The SUV is fully loaded with technology and comes with many updated features and a wide range of accessories.

Mahindra Scorpio-N is currently the talk of the town! This much-awaited mid-size SUV has been launched in India and it’s priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

The SUV is fully loaded with technology and comes with many updated features and a wide range of accessories. So, here are the top 5 accessories of the Mahindra Scorpio-N.



1) Chrome Pack

The chrome pack is offered by Mahindra itself to enhance the muscular appearance of the new Scorpio-N and give it a classy finish. The chrome pack includes headlamps applique, door handle applique, door cladding, front upper grille, wheel arch, fog lamp and ORVM applique all in chrome. Also the tail lamp and tailgate applique for the back section.

Chrome Pack

2) Protector Set

The rugged midsize SUV Scorpio-N is known for its off-roading capabilities and to protect the exterior of the vehicle, the carmaker is offering many protector accessories like:-

Bumper corner protectors: It protects the bumper from scratches and dings, and protects the bumper paint while enhancing the aesthetics of the SUV.

Mud flaps: By equipping mud flaps, dirt and stones do not fly directly into your vehicle from behind and on the front.

Integrated Roof Rack: Integrated roof rack and crossbars have been designed to suit the sporty character of the SUV, and it also protects the roof.

3) Body Covers

Body covers are essential for vehicles as it protects against extreme weather conditions, scrapes, and scratches and the engine parts from rusting. A genuine accessories pack includes a variety of body covers in different colours and materials. Premium, silver, camouflage, and dual-tone body cover are officially offered by Mahindra.

4) Alloy-Wheels

To make the SUV look more elegant and attractive the alloys are the best accessory to equip. The customisation includes 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Furthermore anti-theft alloy wheel lock and wheel covers are also available.

Alloy Wheels

5) Interior Pack

If we talk about interior accessories, there are many options available for customers to choose from. Mahindra offers two themes for seat covers and comfort kits: Imposing limits and No limits. Seat covers (brown-black or black-brown) with comfort pack (additional cushions).

Interior Accessories

There are also floor Mat options including five different options namely: designer Mat, 7D & 3D Mat, Plain black carpet, and Printed carpet floor. It also offers an anti-skid dash mat set. While the scuff plate gets three options, illuminated, aluminium and stainless steel.