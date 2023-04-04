Exclusive | Mahindra Scorpio-N price hiked by Rs 56,000: New vs old price list

Mahindra Auto has updated the Scorpio-N to comply with the new BS6 phase 2 emission norms that came into effect from April 1, 2023. With the latest update, the company has also hiked the prices of the SUV and it has become dearer by up to Rs 56,000. The prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N now range from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 24.51 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here.
Mahindra Scorpio-N: New vs old price list
Petrol Variants
|Scorpio N Petrol BS6.2
|New price
|Old price
|Difference
|Z2 MT
|Rs 13.05 lakh
|Rs 12.74 lakh
|Rs 31,000
|Z4 MT
|Rs 14.65 lakh
|Rs 14.24 lakh
|Rs 41,000
|Z4 AT
|Rs 16.61 lakh
|Rs 16.20 lakh
|Rs 41,000
|Z8 MT
|Rs 18.05 lakh
|Rs 17.64 lakh
|Rs 41,000
|Z8 AT
|Rs 19.96 lakh
|Rs 19.60 lakh
|Rs 36,000
|Z8 L MT 6S
|Rs 20.20 lakh
|Rs 19.74 lakh
|Rs 46,000
|Z8 L AT 6S
|Rs 21.76 lakh
|Rs 21.30 lakh
|Rs 46,000
|Z8 L MT 7S
|Rs 20.00 lakh
|Rs 19.54 lakh
|Rs 46,000
|Z8 L AT 7S
|Rs 21.56 lakh
|Rs 21.10 lakh
|Rs 46,000
Also Read: Upcoming cars in India in April 2023: Maruti Fronx to MG Comet EV
Diesel Variants
|Scorpio N Diesel BS6.2
|New price
|Old price
|Difference
|Z2 MT 2WD
|Rs 13.55 lakh
|Rs 13.24 lakh
|Rs 31,000
|Z4 MT 2WD
|Rs 15.15 lakh
|Rs 14.74 lakh
|Rs 41,000
|Z4 AT 2WD
|Rs 17.11 lakh
|Rs 16.70 lakh
|Rs 41,000
|Z4 MT 4WD
|Rs 17.75 lakh
|Rs 17.19 lakh
|Rs 56,000
|Z6 MT 2WD
|Rs 16.05 lakh
|Rs 15.64 lakh
|Rs 41,000
|Z6 AT 2WD
|Rs 18.01 lakh
|Rs 17.60 lakh
|Rs 41,000
|Z8 MT 2WD
|Rs 18.55 lakh
|Rs 18.14 lakh
|Rs 41,000
|Z8 AT 2WD
|Rs 20.46 lakh
|Rs 20.10 lakh
|Rs 36,000
|Z8 MT 4WD
|Rs 21.10 lakh
|Rs 20.59 lakh
|Rs 51,000
|Z8 AT 4WD
|Rs 23.06 lakh
|Rs 22.55 lakh
|Rs 51,000
|Z8 L MT 6S 2WD
|Rs 20.70 lakh
|Rs 20.24 lakh
|Rs 46,000
|Z8 L AT 6S 2WD
|Rs 22.26 lakh
|Rs 21.80 lakh
|Rs 46,000
|Z8 L MT 7S 2WD
|Rs 20.46 lakh
|Rs 20.00 lakh
|Rs 46,000
|Z8 L AT 7S 2WD
|Rs 22.10 lakh
|Rs 21.64 lakh
|Rs 46,000
|Z8 L MT 4WD
|Rs 22.95 lakh
|Rs 22.49 lakh
|Rs 46,000
|Z8 L AT 4WD
|Rs 24.51 lakh
|Rs 24.05 lakh
|Rs 46,000
As one can see in the above tables, the prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N have gone up by up to Rs 56,000, depending on the variant. The petrol variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are now priced from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 21.56 lakh while the diesel variants of the SUV will retail from Rs 13.55 lakh to Rs 24.51 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Watch Video | Mahindra Scorpio Classic First Look:
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and gearbox
Powering the Mahindra Scorpio-N is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 197 bhp & 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that develops up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki bets big on SUVs to achieve 50% PV market share: EV roadmap revealed
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.