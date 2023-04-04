Exclusive | Mahindra Scorpio-N price hiked by Rs 56,000: New vs old price list

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has received the BS6 phase 2 treatment and its prices have been hiked by up to Rs 56,000. Check out the new vs old price list of this SUV here.

Mahindra Auto has updated the Scorpio-N to comply with the new BS6 phase 2 emission norms that came into effect from April 1, 2023. With the latest update, the company has also hiked the prices of the SUV and it has become dearer by up to Rs 56,000. The prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N now range from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 24.51 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: New vs old price list

Petrol Variants

Scorpio N Petrol BS6.2 New price Old price Difference Z2 MT Rs 13.05 lakh Rs 12.74 lakh Rs 31,000 Z4 MT Rs 14.65 lakh Rs 14.24 lakh Rs 41,000 Z4 AT Rs 16.61 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 41,000 Z8 MT Rs 18.05 lakh Rs 17.64 lakh Rs 41,000 Z8 AT Rs 19.96 lakh Rs 19.60 lakh Rs 36,000 Z8 L MT 6S Rs 20.20 lakh Rs 19.74 lakh Rs 46,000 Z8 L AT 6S Rs 21.76 lakh Rs 21.30 lakh Rs 46,000 Z8 L MT 7S Rs 20.00 lakh Rs 19.54 lakh Rs 46,000 Z8 L AT 7S Rs 21.56 lakh Rs 21.10 lakh Rs 46,000

Diesel Variants

Scorpio N Diesel BS6.2 New price Old price Difference Z2 MT 2WD Rs 13.55 lakh Rs 13.24 lakh Rs 31,000 Z4 MT 2WD Rs 15.15 lakh Rs 14.74 lakh Rs 41,000 Z4 AT 2WD Rs 17.11 lakh Rs 16.70 lakh Rs 41,000 Z4 MT 4WD Rs 17.75 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 56,000 Z6 MT 2WD Rs 16.05 lakh Rs 15.64 lakh Rs 41,000 Z6 AT 2WD Rs 18.01 lakh Rs 17.60 lakh Rs 41,000 Z8 MT 2WD Rs 18.55 lakh Rs 18.14 lakh Rs 41,000 Z8 AT 2WD Rs 20.46 lakh Rs 20.10 lakh Rs 36,000 Z8 MT 4WD Rs 21.10 lakh Rs 20.59 lakh Rs 51,000 Z8 AT 4WD Rs 23.06 lakh Rs 22.55 lakh Rs 51,000 Z8 L MT 6S 2WD Rs 20.70 lakh Rs 20.24 lakh Rs 46,000 Z8 L AT 6S 2WD Rs 22.26 lakh Rs 21.80 lakh Rs 46,000 Z8 L MT 7S 2WD Rs 20.46 lakh Rs 20.00 lakh Rs 46,000 Z8 L AT 7S 2WD Rs 22.10 lakh Rs 21.64 lakh Rs 46,000 Z8 L MT 4WD Rs 22.95 lakh Rs 22.49 lakh Rs 46,000 Z8 L AT 4WD Rs 24.51 lakh Rs 24.05 lakh Rs 46,000

As one can see in the above tables, the prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N have gone up by up to Rs 56,000, depending on the variant. The petrol variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are now priced from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 21.56 lakh while the diesel variants of the SUV will retail from Rs 13.55 lakh to Rs 24.51 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Mahindra Scorpio-N is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 197 bhp & 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that develops up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates