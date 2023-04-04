scorecardresearch

Exclusive | Mahindra Scorpio-N price hiked by Rs 56,000: New vs old price list

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has received the BS6 phase 2 treatment and its prices have been hiked by up to Rs 56,000. Check out the new vs old price list of this SUV here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N is now priced from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 24.51 lakh, ex-showroom

Mahindra Auto has updated the Scorpio-N to comply with the new BS6 phase 2 emission norms that came into effect from April 1, 2023. With the latest update, the company has also hiked the prices of the SUV and it has become dearer by up to Rs 56,000. The prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N now range from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 24.51 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here.  

mahindra scorpio n price

Mahindra Scorpio-N: New vs old price list

Petrol Variants

Scorpio N Petrol BS6.2New priceOld priceDifference
Z2 MT Rs 13.05 lakh Rs 12.74 lakhRs 31,000
Z4 MTRs 14.65 lakhRs 14.24 lakhRs 41,000
Z4 ATRs 16.61 lakhRs 16.20 lakhRs 41,000
Z8 MT Rs 18.05 lakhRs 17.64 lakhRs 41,000
Z8 ATRs 19.96 lakhRs 19.60 lakhRs 36,000
Z8 L MT 6SRs 20.20 lakhRs 19.74 lakhRs 46,000
Z8 L AT 6SRs 21.76 lakhRs 21.30 lakhRs 46,000
Z8 L MT 7SRs 20.00 lakhRs 19.54 lakhRs 46,000
Z8 L AT 7SRs 21.56 lakhRs 21.10 lakhRs 46,000

scorpio n features

Diesel Variants 

Scorpio N Diesel BS6.2New priceOld priceDifference
Z2 MT 2WDRs 13.55 lakhRs 13.24 lakhRs 31,000
Z4 MT 2WDRs 15.15 lakhRs 14.74 lakhRs 41,000
Z4 AT 2WDRs 17.11 lakhRs 16.70 lakhRs 41,000
Z4 MT 4WDRs 17.75 lakhRs 17.19 lakhRs 56,000
Z6 MT 2WDRs 16.05 lakhRs 15.64 lakhRs 41,000
Z6 AT 2WDRs 18.01 lakhRs 17.60 lakhRs 41,000
Z8 MT 2WDRs 18.55 lakhRs 18.14 lakhRs 41,000
Z8 AT 2WDRs 20.46 lakhRs 20.10 lakhRs 36,000
Z8 MT 4WDRs 21.10 lakhRs 20.59 lakhRs 51,000
Z8 AT 4WDRs 23.06 lakhRs 22.55 lakhRs 51,000
Z8 L MT 6S 2WDRs 20.70 lakhRs 20.24 lakhRs 46,000
Z8 L AT 6S 2WDRs 22.26 lakhRs 21.80 lakhRs 46,000
Z8 L MT 7S 2WDRs 20.46 lakhRs 20.00 lakhRs 46,000
Z8 L AT 7S 2WDRs 22.10 lakhRs 21.64 lakhRs 46,000
Z8 L MT 4WDRs 22.95 lakhRs 22.49 lakhRs 46,000
Z8 L AT 4WDRs 24.51 lakhRs 24.05 lakhRs 46,000

As one can see in the above tables, the prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N have gone up by up to Rs 56,000, depending on the variant. The petrol variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are now priced from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 21.56 lakh while the diesel variants of the SUV will retail from Rs 13.55 lakh to Rs 24.51 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and gearbox 

Powering the Mahindra Scorpio-N is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 197 bhp & 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that develops up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

First published on: 04-04-2023 at 18:30 IST