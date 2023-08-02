Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup truck concept teased: Global debut on August 15

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup truck concept has been officially teased ahead of its global debut on August 15, 2023. It will take up on the likes of the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu V-Cross.

Mahindra will continue to follow its tradition of showcasing something new on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. In the last three years, the company unveiled the all-new Thar, XUV700 and its Born electric SUVs on the 15th of August respectively. This time around, Mahindra will go global once again and reveal the pickup concept version of the Scorpio-N in South Africa.

#MahindraScorpioN pickup truck concept teased: Global debut on August 15!



What are your thoughts on the upcoming pickup version of the #ScorpioN? Tell us in the comments below!@Mahindra_Auto #Mahindra #Scorpio pic.twitter.com/K71IrY3tRz — Express Drives (@ExpressDrives) July 29, 2023

Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup concept: What to expect?

The teaser video of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup concept reveals that it will have a muscular road presence. It features Mahindra’s new twin peaks logo, chunky tyres and LED tail lamps. Internally codenamed Z121, the new Mahindra Global Pik Up Vision will differ significantly from the Scorpio Getaway just as the Scorpio-N does from the Scorpio Classic.

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 officially teased: India launch on August 30 [Video]

Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup concept: Engine and gearbox

While the powertrain details of the upcoming Mahindra pickup haven’t been revealed yet, one can expect it to share the mechanicals with the Scorpio-N. The Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a 197 bhp 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a 173 bhp 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Mahindra Scorpio Classic walkaround from an owner’s perspective:

Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup concept: Launch timeline

The concept version of the Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup will make its global debut on August 15, 2023. One can expect its production-spec model to arrive by early 2025 in both single- and double-cab body styles. While it is initially expected to be launched in export markets such as Australia and South Africa where pickup trucks are in demand, Mahindra might also introduce it in India to take on the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux.

Also Read: Top 5 retro roadster motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh: Triumph Speed 400, Harley X440 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.