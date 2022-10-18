Mahindra Scorpio-N issues – Should you be worried?

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N has raised some concerns over many operational issues reported by rcent customers. Does it mean you should be worried? Lets’s get some first-hand views from recent Mahindra Scorpio-N owners.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N launch has been a blockbuster for the carmaker, and late last month, deliveries began. However, this is where the twist in the tale kickstarts- the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N soon started attracting negative reviews, owing to issues faced by a few customers. While some may not be serious, few instances were, however, being a brand new vehicle, these are rather unacceptable.

One of the first issues that cropped up was related to the gearbox. The clutch pedal sank to the floor, when the customer was driving the new Mahindra Scorpio-N, leaving him/her helpless as the gearbox could not be operated. What’s even more surprising is that this happened on the second day after taking delivery.

While the issue is mostly related to hydraulics, it is a cause of concern because the customer was unable to change gears, and it can be a severe safety issue when the vehicle is being driven on busy Indian roads, which entails swift gear movement to match the speed requirements.

The second issue that came into the spotlight was that a new Scorpio-N overheated when left idling for 5 minutes. The customer says that the overheating light came up on the dash. On investigating, it was found out that no coolant was left. This again could be because of a leaking hose, but that would have been obvious because the coolant would have leaked onto the floor right below where the SUV was idling.



Another issue that came up was the Hill Hold control failure after the first service, however, this was resolved as soon as the vehicle was restarted. Other issues reported were about the headlights being out of focus and the Scorpio-N pulling slightly towards one side amongst others.



Mahindra has not given an update for any of the problems as to why they occurred and what the fix was, however, from a customer’s point of view, this is unacceptable being a brand-new vehicle. On the contrary, since these are new vehicles, Mahindra will fix these issues free of cost and if any vehicle has taken irreparable damage, Mahindra could also replace the vehicle as per terms and conditions.



However, it’s not all bad news for the new Mahindra Scorpio-N owners, as some of them are absolutely in love with it. One user, who has opted for the top-spec Z8 L 4X4 variant told Express Drives that the Scorpio-N is everything he wanted in an SUV — powerful engine, great road presence, luxury, features, and comfort.



After having owned an older-generation Scorpio and a Mahindra Bolero GLX 4X4 (which he still uses), he says that the Scorpio-N was the perfect upgrade. The SUV is used to drive to his estate (tea plantation and agriculture) every day and since he took delivery of the Scorpio-N, he has been using it off-road and says there have been no issues despite the SUV being used hard. He is waiting for minor upgrades, however, such as a minor lift kit to accommodate better AT tyres and gain more clearance.



Another Mahindra Scorpio-N owner bought the SUV as an upgrade to his previously owned Hyundai Creta and has all praises again. The Z6 2WD AT is used on paved roads only, and the owner has no intentions of taking the vehicle off-road. The Scorpio-N has covered ~6,000 km already and the owner says “It’s a tank, all I need to do is fill her up and ensure service is done on time.”