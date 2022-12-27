Mahindra Scorpio-N gets five new variants: Priced from Rs 12.49 lakh

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N gets five new variants with additional features. These new variants of the Scorpio-N are priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.94 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra launched the all-new Scorpio-N in June this year. With waiting periods soaring as high as up to 24 months for some variants, the Scorpio-N turned out to be a blockbuster hit product for the company. Now, Mahindra has introduced five new variants for this SUV. These new variants of the Scorpio-N are priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.94 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: New variants

According to the latest media reports, Mahindra has added five new variants in the Scorpio-N line-up. They are Z2 G MT E, Z2 D MT E, Z4 G MT E, Z4 D MT E and Z4 D MT 4WD E. These entry-level variants will give prospective customers more options to choose from on a budget. Moreover, these Scorpio-N manual variants get (ESC) electronic stability control and hill-hold assist as well.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: New prices

Scorpio-N new variants Price (ex-showroom) Z2 G MT E Rs 12.49 lakh Z2 D MT E Rs 12.99 lakh Z4 G MT E Rs 13.99 lakh Z4 D MT E Rs 14.49 lakh Z4 D MT 4WD E Rs 16.94 lakh

The new variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.94 lakh, ex-showroom. It is worth mentioning that these prices have been sourced from authorised dealerships and Mahindra is yet to officially announce the same. The Scorpio-N is now offered in a total of 30 variants and its prices range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and gearbox

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm. It also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

