Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to commence from September 26: Waiting period revealed

The deliveries of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will commence on September 26, 2022. This mid-size SUV is currently priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra has officially announced that the deliveries of the Scorpio-N will begin on September 26, 2022. The company will be starting the deliveries of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N from the festive occasion of Navratri on the 26th of September and it plans to deliver over 7,000 units within the first 10 days of delivery commencement.

Moreover, the company has prioritised the deliveries of the top-spec Z8L variant based on customer demand and has assured delivery in two months to Z8L customers from the first 25,000 bookings. While the waiting period of the SUV varies for different variants, Mahindra says that the average waiting period for the first 25,000 bookings, which were available at an introductory price, will be just four months.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We are delighted to commence deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We are committed to roll out the vehicles in full force, and our highly automated manufacturing line which was a part of the investment on Scorpio-N, will help us achieve the deliveries faster.”

According to Mahindra, the exact delivery timeline of the Scorpio-N will be communicated for the first 25,000 bookings through CRM channels starting tomorrow, while the customers beyond the first 25,000 bookings will be communicated their estimated delivery period in the next 10 days. The all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is currently priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

