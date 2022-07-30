Mahindra Scorpio-N clocks 1 lakh bookings worth Rs 18,000 crore within 30 minutes

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N clocked over 1 lakh bookings worth Rs 18,000 crores within 30 minutes. Introductory prices of this mid-size SUV range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra officially commenced the bookings for the all-new Scorpio-N in India today (July 30, 2022, at 11 AM) and it went on to create a new record. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N clocked over 1 lakh bookings worth Rs 18,000 crores within 30 minutes. In fact, the company claims that the first 25,000 orders were received within one minute of bookings commencement.

It is worth mentioning that the introductory prices of this mid-size SUV will remain valid for the first 25,000 bookings only, post which the company will charge the increased prices prevalent at the time of delivery. The introductory launch price of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N ranges from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra is offering the customers an option to edit their booking details, including the variant and colour booked, until August 15 midnight. The deliveries of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on September 26. According to the company, over 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned to be delivered until December 2022 and the roll-out of the top-spec Z8 L variants will be prioritised.

The company says that they will inform the customers about the delivery date of their Scorpio-N by the end of August 2022. Talking about specifications, the new Scorpio-N is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm. The other mill is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a host of features as well. This mid-size SUV will rival a bunch of SUVs in the sub-Rs 30 lakh price range, including the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, Jeep Compass, and more.

