Mahindra Scorpio-N becomes the fastest production vehicle to cross the Simpson Desert

This achievement was accomplished shortly after the Scorpio-N’s recent launch in Australia.

Mahindra has announced that a team of two professional drivers in its flagship model, the Scorpio-N, has officially set a new Guinness World Record title for the “Fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert by a production vehicle”. The record-breaking journey was verified by officials from Guinness World Records.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N conquered 1100 sand dunes and outside temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius, all within a 13-hour timeframe. The Scorpio-N was co-driven by Gene Corbett (Total Driver) and Ben Robinson (4WD Industries), who, along with a team of photographers and videographers, documented the adventure.

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra, said, “This globally recognised achievement not only demonstrates the exceptional engineering and performance capabilities of the Scorpio-N, but it also honours the hard work, dedication, and inventive spirit of our skilled engineers. True to our ‘built for adventure’ ethos, our engineers have played an instrumental role in defining the Scorpio brand over the years while seamlessly integrating advanced technology in order to exceed customer expectations.”

He added, “Even as we celebrate this recent accolade, we recently marked another significant milestone with over 9 lakh Scorpios being rolled out from our production facility, marking a significant achievement for the brand that created the SUV category in India. Our primary goal is, and will always be, to continue crafting superior, adventure-driven authentic experiences that Scorpio enthusiasts worldwide have come to love and look forward to.”

The Simpson Desert is a captivating destination for motoring enthusiasts around the world, and the Scorpio-N’s achievement adds to its allure. The scenery, ever-changing landscapes, and diverse flora and fauna make it an extraordinary experience.

The record-breaking journey commenced at the crack of dawn in Birdsville and concluded at Alkaseltzer Bore, all completed within 13 hours. Along the 385 km long journey, the Scorpio-N overcame salt flats situated 20 meters above sea level, which presented a significant challenge due to high moisture content.