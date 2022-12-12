Mahindra Scorpio-N achieves 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP [Video]

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N has achieved a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. It is the third Mahindra SUV to score a full 5-star rating after the XUV300 and the XUV700.

Mahindra launched the all-new Scorpio-N in June this year. It has been a blockbuster hit product for the company with more than one lakh bookings on the first day itself. Now, adding another feather to its cap are the latest Global NCAP crash test ratings. The Scorpio-N becomes the third Mahindra SUV to score a full 5-star rating after the XUV300 and the XUV700.

Watch Video | Mahindra Scorpio-N Global NCAP:

In the latest round of the Global NCAP crash tests under the #SaferCarsForIndia program, the Mahindra Scorpio-N bagged a full 5-star safety rating. It scored an impressive 29.25 out of a total of 34 points for adult occupant safety. However, for child occupant protection, it earned 28.93 out of a total of 49 points, thus achieving a 3-star rating in this category.

It is worth noting that the Scorpio-N is the third SUV to be crash-tested following the updated protocols of Global NCAP just like the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. The Mahindra Scorpio-N was tested in its basic safety specification fitted with dual front airbags and ABS. It doesn’t get ESC and side curtain airbags as standard across all the variants.

According to Global NCAP, the lack of three point seatbelts affected the child occupant protection result, limiting it to only three stars. Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP, said, “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols.”

Watch Video | Mahindra Scorpio Classic walkaround from an owner's perspective:

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system. It is currently priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

