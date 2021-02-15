Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

The Mahindra Scorpio has been made a touch more affordable with a new S3+ base variant. It is offered with the option of seven or nine-seat configurations. We highlight all the features and specifications of the new model offers.

By:February 15, 2021 5:26 PM

Mahindra has introduced a more affordable variant of the Scorpio SUV with the new S3+ trim. The Scorpio S3+ is priced at Rs 11.67 lakh, it is Rs 55,100 cheaper than the S5 model which costs Rs 12.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The Scorpio S3+ is equipped with the base spec engine mated to only a manual transmission. It is available with the option of a seven or nine-seat layout. The S3+ sees the revival of the S3 model which was discontinued during the BS6 upgrade. The difference between the S3+ and the S5 trims see the omission of a few features.

The S3+ Scorpio features unpaired front, rear bumpers and body cladding, It does not feature side steppers and speed-sensing door locks. It offers fabric upholstery, 17-inch steel wheels, engine stop-start, 2-way adjustable steering column, manual central locking, rear parking sensors and a manual HVAC system. The 7-seat model offers a front-facing third row while the 9-seat model features side-facing seats.

Mahindra Scorpio Images for representation purpose only. Visible features may differ from S3+ variant.

Powering the Scorpio S3+ is the same motor as the S5 model. IT features a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine. It is tuned to deliver 120hp and 280Nm of torque. The engine is mated to 5-speed manual transmission and uses a rear-wheel-drive layout.

Currently, Mahindra is working on the development of the next-generation Scorpio, as well as the XUV 500 SUVs. Both models are expected to use the updated line of engines found in the new Thar off-roader with petrol options as well on the cards. Both the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio and XUV 500 are expected to be launched later this year.

