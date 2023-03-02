Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 mid-variant coming soon

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5: With the new upcoming S5 variant, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic range will offer three trims.

Mahindra is all set to add a new mid-variant to the Scorpio Classic. Currently, the SUV is only available in two trims, the entry-level S and the fully-loaded S11. The Scorpio S trim is priced at Rs 12.64 lakh and the S11 at Rs 16.14 lakh, ex-showroom prices, a difference of Rs 3.5 lakh. Mahindra will now bridge this gap by launching the S5 trim.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5: What is it?

The Scorpio Classic S5 will do the balancing act between the entry-level and top trim. Hence, the new S5 mid variant will offer three seating options — a nine-seater with bench, a 7-seater captain seats and the standard 7-seater. Currently, the Scorpio Classic S is available as a 7-and-9 seater with a bench while the top-of-the-line S11 7-seater gets captain chairs and 7-seater slide facing.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5: Features

As the Scorpio Classic S5 will be slotted between the S and S11 variants, it is expected to be priced at around Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Scorpio Classic S5 mid-spec trim is expected to come packed with an Android-powered 9-inch infotainment system, body-coloured bumpers, electric outside rearview mirrors, rear AC vents, steel wheels with hubcaps and central locking. It should also be equipped with safety features like dual airbags, a collapsible steering wheel, an engine immobilizer and parking sensors with a rearview camera. According to reports, the Scorpio Classic S5 might not come with projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a faux leather-wrapped steering wheel, an armrest between the front seats and follow-me-home headlamps.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5: Engine and expected price

The Scorpio Classic S5 trim receives the same 2.2-litre 130bhp diesel engine with 300Nm of torque. It is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission. Like the other variants in the Scorpio Classic range, the S5 will not offer a four-wheel-drive system and an automatic transmission, which is only reserved for the Scorpio N. As the Scorpio Classic S5 will be slotted between the S and S11 variants, it is expected to be priced at around Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom.