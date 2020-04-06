Mahindra Scorpio BS6 specifications, variants revealed: Price hike unlikely

The Mahindra Scorpio BS6 variant list will start from S5 trim onwards and will have the same engine in two different states of tune and gearbox.

It should be said that there are less Mahindra BS6 products in the market right now. However, because of the lockdown, production is affected. This is the very reason why we are unable to get you the price of the new Scorpio BS6. These prices will be out once the production resumes. However you can still sit home, surf the specifications and variant line-up of the updated Scorpio.

It looks like there is no change in design. The feature set too stays the same. However, Mahindra has deleted the S3 trim from the line-up. This means the 75hp, 2.5-litre engine is out of the equation. Mahindra though has updated the 2.2-litre diesel engine to BS6 standards. It makes two power outputs – 120hp/280Nm and 140hp/320Nm. While the former is offered with the S5 trim and a 5-speed manual, the rest of the trims benefit from the bigger engine and a 6-speed manual. No claimed efficiency figures are being told at this point. No automatic in the offing as well. Mahindra also seems to have removed the four-wheel drive system from the S11. Micro-hybrid system is standard though.

Mahindra could have used this opportunity to introduce Apple Carplay and Android Auto with the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. However it has been given the skip for now. A reverse parking camera with gridlines is available only on the S11. In fact only projector headlights seem to be the noteworthy feature, S7 onwards. Rest all features seem to be reserved for the top-spec S11. These include rain sensing wipers, auto headlights and so on.

Safety though is taken care of with the help of dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, seat-belt reminders for front seats, ABS, panic braking indication, engine immobiliser and auto door lock while driving, as standard. This is the only 7-seater ladder frame SUV in its category. The Tata Safari production was recently stopped and hence the Scorpio doesn’t have any real competition in this segment.

While the BS4 Scorpio was priced at Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom, it is highly unlikely Mahindra will be increasing the prices. This is a similar strategy we have seen with the BS6 diesel Xuv300. Given the monopoly that the Scorpio enjoys and the fact that it’s looks are still unparalleled, the fanbase is set to increase, for sure.

Bookings and delivery for the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio are set to start once the lockdown ends. Keep those cheque books ready!

