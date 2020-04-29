Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio drops the entry-level variant as well as is now available only with one diesel engine and 6-speed manual transmission combination.

If you’ve read about the Mahindra XUV500 BS6 being launched, you will understand the company’s launch pattern during the lockdown. Mahindra has now updated its website with the Scorpio BS6 prices. The Mahindra Scorpio BS6 prices start from Rs 12.40 lakh to Rs 16 lakh, ex-showroom. The BS6 price is Rs 20,000 – Rs 60,000 over that of the BS4 model, ex-Delhi. Mahindra might start deliveries a month or two after the lockdown is over.

Well, we already spoke about the Scorpio and its variant line-up a couple of weeks ago. The Mahindra Scorpio BS6 feature spread stays the same as the BS4. The 2.2-litre engine is offered in one state of tune – 140hp/320Nm. Mahindra has discontinued the 2.5-litre as well as 2.2-litre diesel motors that used to make 75hp/120hp of power. The current BS6 engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only. Mahindra doesn’t have an automatic in the updated line-up as well while the AWD system too is missing.

Safety aspect is overseen by dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, seat-belt reminders for front seats, ABS, panic braking indication, engine immobiliser, and speed sensing door lock. These features are standard. Mention must be made that the Scorpio is the only 7-seater ladder frame SUV amongst its peers.

At present, the Mahindra Scorpio has no real competition. The rugged SUV is preferred both by politicos as well as the aam buying junta. Mahindra also has a great presence in the rural markets. A 7-, 8- and 9-seater configuration is available with the BS6 Scorpio. This makes it highly versatile as well. Mahindra though could have used the BS6 opportunity to add in more features. The company still doesn’t provide an Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support to the touchscreen infotainment system and that’s a big miss in our books.

Will you buy the new Scorpio over other modern cars in the same price bracket?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.