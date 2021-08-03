Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero Power Plus warranty increased: Here’s what is covered

Ownership transfer flexibility is also being provided with this warranty extension

Mahindra and Mahindra offers five years warranty on the Bolero Power Plus as well as Scorpio as standard. Now the homegrown carmaker has gone ahead and extended the warranty period of these cars by another two years. The company now allows customers to purchase the extended warranty for a nominal fee and for the Bolero, it is for 1.5 lakh kilometres and for the Scorpio, the kilometre coverage is 1.7 lakh. Mahindra claims that its Shield Warranty program helps customers in a big fashion wherein faster the claims settlement as well as approval is given. This helps with peace of mind. Moreover, the resale value of such vehicles naturally goes up thereby ensuring that the customers get a good bargain at the end of the day. As far as coverage is concerned, mechanical or electrical failures including (but not limited to): engine parts, transmission system, cooling system, steering system, fuel pumps, suspension, as well as factory-fitted electricals.

Ownership transfer flexibility is also being provided with this warranty extension. For the extended warranty cost, one can choose to pay it in EMIs or as a lump sum. It is likely that the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 may get a seven year warranty as standard. The XUV700 seems like a gizmo box with driver aids with respect to safety as well as features. This seven-seater will sit above the XUV500 and at the same time will take on the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus as well as Isuzu MU-X.

Mahindra has its task cut out with this car. However, if the XUV700 goes the XUV500 way, then the company has a sure shot winner in its hands. Add to that a choice of petrol as well as diesel engine options along with the manual and automatic transmissions. Expect a price starting from Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

