Mahindra S201 to take on Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport soon

Perhaps the most coveted segment in the Indian automotive industry in 2018 happens to be the exponentially growing compact SUV segment. And while other home-grown players like Tata have already entered the race with products like the Nexon designed to take on Maruti’s Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. by a user at Team-BHP. Production readiness can be spotted through the production body panels, tail lamps and alloy wheels.

In terms of design, the Mahindra S201 has features like horizontal tail lampMahindra are a little late to the party. Their S201 Compact SUV is set to go on sale this year and now with production dates getting closer, the S201 which is based on SsangYong Tivoli Air, has been spotted testing in the Indian continent s possibly with LED lighting, rear fog lamps, double-spoke alloy wheels, roof rails and roof spoiler with integrated stop lamp. In contrast to the SsangYong Tivoli with which it shares its platform, the S201 has a recess on the tailgate to house the number plate instead of the bumper. And perhaps most importantly the S201 will measure under the 4-metre mark so as to qualify for the tax breaks that come with it.

We suspect that like the Nexon the Mahindra S201 will come with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Although power schemes are yet to be announced. The car will have a 5-seat layout and is likely to be followed by a long-wheelbase variant that might add another two seats in the back. This 7-seat version will also employ 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engines if not in higher states of tune. The S201 will help Mahindra bridge the gap between the KUV and TUV, although there has been no word on what Mahindra will call this vehicle. Once launched later this year, Mahindra might price this competitively against the Nexon which already undercuts the remaining competition by a significant amount.