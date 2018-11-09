Mahindra S201 Spied on Test: New Design details on Mahindra’s Brezza Rival!

We know, that the Mahindra S201 is still going through the paces of pre-production testing in Indian conditions. Another test-mule has recently been spotted by the automaker, just ahead of the launch of the top-of-the-line Mahindra G4 Alturas. Mahindra is yet to decide on a name for the SUV although, we can tell you that Mahindra’s first attempt at a sub-compact SUV will be in early 2019. The S201 will be one of the three all-new vehicles that Mahindra had announced that they would launch, the Marazzo and Alturas being the other two.



The S201 which is based on the SsangYong Tivoli will share most of the mechanicals with the Ssangyong but will get visual changes to make it unique. This Mahindra S201 seems to be in the final stages of pre-production testing with most of the body panels (although camouflaged) appearing to be almost production ready. What we can see in this SUV is the new production spec-taillamps, roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated brake light, and the reflectors on the rear bumper. While in this spy shot the front section of the S201 is out of the picture, but from previous spy shot, we know the new SUV will get changes to the front fascia with projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and more. The SUV will also feature sporty diamond-cut alloy wheels and roof rails.

Mahindra S201

We already know that on the inside, the S201 will come with many segment first features including, the dual tone dashboard and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The S201 is also expected to get a twin-pod instrument cluster and central MID, along with a new steering wheel, engine start-stop button and even cruise control. Once launched the SUV will be powered by the 1.2 litre G80 turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a 5-speed manual while an AMT option is possible.