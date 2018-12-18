Mahindra S201 name reveal tomorrow: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival launch in early 2019

Mahindra is revamping its image as a car manufacturer and how! The two new vehicles recently launched - Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra Alturas G4 - are a testimony to how much the brand has grown in terms of quality and hence a more positive appeal. And Mahindra don't intend to stop there. An all-new sub-compact SUV, codenamed S201, is heading towards a launch early next year. Before that though, Mahindra will be announcing the official name for the S201 on 19 December. Reports suggest the new sub-compact Mahindra SUV may be called the Inferno or XUV300. When launched, the S201 will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Mahindra S201 will be the second passenger vehicle in the manufacturer's lineup to be based on a Ssangyong, the other one being the Alturas G4. The S201 will share several mechanicals with Ssangyong Tivoli. There will, however, be a host of distinguishing design tweaks.

The all-new sub-compact Mahindra SUV has been spotted while on test and based on those images, the S201 will feature projector headlamps, LED DRLs, sporty diamond cut alloys, roof rails, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The all-new Mahindra SUV will be powered by the 1.2-litre G80 turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a 5-speed manual while an AMT option is also possible.

Mahindra S201 interiors revealed: Tata Nexon rival’s cabin to boast practicality and lot more

Mahindra S201 will come equipped with several segment-first features including, dual tone dashboard and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The S201 is also expected to get a twin-pod instrument cluster and central MID, along with a new steering wheel, engine start-stop button, and even cruise control.

The S201's 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system is expected to support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The S201 sub-compact SUV is likely to get a two-zone climate control system, which will be a segment-first feature. The cabin will also get two USB ports along with a 12V socket and an AUX jack.