Mahindra S201 interiors revealed: Tata Nexon rival’s cabin to boast practicality and lot more

The new Mahindra S201 compact SUV has been spied multiple times now and is set to be launched in India in the coming months. While there have been numerous images that show how the new Mahindra S201 will look from the outside, the latest set of pictures issued by Motor Vikatan give a clear idea about its interiors. Take a look at these images and the dashboard will instantly remind you of the Ssangyong Tivoli. The dashboard gets a dual tone paint scheme with the upper half in black and bottom half in beige. Even the steering wheel seems to have been lifted from the Tivoli with the similar mounted audio and Bluetooth controls. The instrument cluster of the upcoming Mahindra S201 compact SUV gets two large dials with a multi-information screen at the center.

The cabin of the new Mahindra S201 gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it is expected to support both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Below the touchscreen, you can see buttons for the air conditioning and the defogger. Two horizontal AC vents are also present on either side of the touchscreen. The Mahindra S201 will get a two-zone climate control system and if it comes, it will be a segment first feature. The cabin will also get two USB ports along with a 12V socket and an AUX jack.

Just like the dashboard, the seating and padding on the doors are also expected to bear heavy resemblance with the Tivoli. In terms of safety, the new Mahindra S201 will most likely come with seven airbags in the top spec trim. The new Mahindra S201 challenges the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport. More details expected in the coming days, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Motor.Vikatan.com, BharathAutos