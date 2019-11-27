Mahindra loses legal-battle for Roxor design against FCA: US Judge recommends to stop sales

A report by CarScoops states that Mahindra has lost the legal battle with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) as a US judge has determined that the Mahindra Roxor does infringe the copywriter look of Jeep vehicles. The lawsuit filed against Mahindra by FCA states and primarily concerns six design features that resemble Jeep designs.

These design elements as mentioned include exterior hood latches, door cutouts above the bottom portion of the side body panels, boxy body shape with flat appearing vertical side and rear body panels ending at about the same height as the hood. Additionally, FCA also noted that the hood on the Roxor is substantially flat with curved side edges that taper to be narrower at the front, the trapezoidal front wheel wells with front fenders or fender flares that extend beyond the front of the grille along with the flat with vertical elongated grille slots and a trapezoidal outline that curves around round headlamps position on the upper part of the grille.

After assessing arguments form both sides, Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot determined that the Mahindra Roxor does violate Jeep’s design copyright. The judge went on to recommend that the United States International Trade Commission should grant FCA a limited exclusion order that covers the Roxor and its components and recommends a cease-and-desist order which would avert Mahindra to sell the Roxor in the US.

Currently, the decision by the US judge is an initial determination. FCA currently awaits the official cease-and-desist order to be issued by March 13th, 2020 following the exclusion order which will be enforced after a 60-day Presidential review period.

At the 2019 SEMA motor show, Mahindra did have a Roxor on display which had a refreshed front and other changes to the design elements. Whether Mahindra will replace the Roxor that is deemed to be infringing on FCA’s design with the one seen at SEMA remains to be seen.

Source: CarScoops