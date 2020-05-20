Mahindra rolls out new finance schemes amid Covid-19 lockdown

For Covid Warriors (doctors and police officials), M&M is also offering a moratorium of 90 days and a high funding scheme.

By:Published: May 20, 2020 10:23:21 AM

From extended loan tenures to loan moratorium for the entire 2020, automotive major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is rolling out the red carpet for buyers. In a bid to ease burden in these troubled times, M&M on Tuesday announced several innovative finance schemes for those looking to buy a new vehicle. These financial plans are aimed at reducing the stress of upfront payouts. The company announced special schemes for women, doctors, police officers and essential services providers, giving them an array of payment options. Under one of its schemes, buyers can purchase the vehicle on finance but pay in 2021. The finance option would have a built-in moratorium of 90 days. The automaker is also providing 100% on road-financing with an extended loan tenure of eight years. In addition, the company is offering BS-VI vehicles at the same EMI (equated monthly instalment) as the earlier BS-IV model.

Veejay Nakra, CEO (automotive division), M&M, said, “The introduction of these unique financing schemes is one more step by Mahindra to support its customers during these challenging times. The bedrock of each one of our schemes is to provide financial flexibility and peace of mind to our customers, especially for our Covid Warriors who are providing unparalleled support at this point in time”.

For Covid Warriors (doctors and police officials), M&M is offering a moratorium of 90 days and a high funding scheme too. And for those who wish to start paying EMIs only in 2021, the company is facilitating the same. The company said some of these were an industry first. The rate of interest offered for buying a Mahindra vehicle would could be as low as 7.75%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Vespa, Aprilia dealerships reopen in Karnataka: 21 outlets now operational

Vespa, Aprilia dealerships reopen in Karnataka: 21 outlets now operational

Top internship programs by Mercedes-Benz, MG for a power-packed automotive career

Top internship programs by Mercedes-Benz, MG for a power-packed automotive career

Hyundai now offering these special benefits for COVID-19 frontline workers

Hyundai now offering these special benefits for COVID-19 frontline workers

Mahindra starts new finance offers, 100% loans on passenger and commercial vehicles

Mahindra starts new finance offers, 100% loans on passenger and commercial vehicles

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay