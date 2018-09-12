Mahindra Rexton gets massive discount of about Rs 10 lakh! XUV700 launch on 9 October

It's only some weeks left before Mahindra XUV700, the company's flagship SUV is launched in India. The XUV700 or Y400 is based on the Ssangyong G4 Rexton, and will be launched on 9 October. However, Mahindra is not keen on keeping Ssangyong in its upcoming model's name. And now, Ssangyong Rexton RX7 which was discontinued months back is available at a price massively discounted. The dealers who have some stocks of the RX7 left are offering the SUV at a price smaller by Rs 9.5 lakh.

The Rexton RX7 retailed at an ex-showroom price of over Rs 25 lakh, however, never added to Mahindra's sales figures much since the segment had players like Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Now though, as it exits the market, the RX7 might drum up some good business with a price tag now smaller than Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Innova Crysta.

Mahindra Ssangyong Rexton RX7 is powered by a 2696 cc diesel engine that puts out 186 bhp and 402 Nm of torque and is paired with an automatic gearbox with AWD (all-wheel drive) as standard. It is a seven-seat SUV with features that include sunroof, leather upholstery, cruise control and ESP (electronic stability control) and others.

It was in the year 2010 Mahindra invested in Ssangyong and the XUV700 will be the next big launch from Ssangyong in India. Mahindra showcased the SsangYong Rexton during the 2018 Auto Expo in February. Called the Y400, and as more popularly as Mahindra XUV700, the new SUV will rival Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and the likes.

SsangYong Motor's new G4 Rexton with Mahindra badging comes with a new 2.2L engine that makes 178 hp and 420 Nm of torque and is paired with a seven-speed Mercedes-Benz automatic transmission.

Mahindra is yet to settle on an official name for the new SUV. The manufacturer is likely to replace the front grille, headlamps and give it new DRLs, that will distinguish the XUV700 from the Rexton. The rest of the design and features will mostly remain the same. Mahindra's new seven-seater SUV is expected to be priced in a range of Rs 21-25 lakh.