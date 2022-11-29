Mahindra has recalled 6618 units of the Scorpio-N and 12,566 units of XUV700 to inspect rubber bellow inside bell housing.

A Mahindra & Mahindra customer update note has surfaced online recalling 6618 units of the Scorpio-N manual transmission and 12,566 units of XUV700 manual transmission to inspect rubber bellow inside bell housing.

The affected models were manufactured between 1st July and 11th November 2022 and as per Mahindra, a sorting process error at the supplier’s plant on these dates is suspected to have affected the ‘operating dimensional clearance’ of rubber bellow inside the bell housing. The carmaker has promised to take care of the inspection and rectification of the recalled cars free of cost. As per the note, dealerships have already begun contacting owners for the same. It is advised to contact the nearest dealership to rectify this issue as it might affect the performance of the affected cars.

Source: MotorBeam

This marks the first recall of the Mahindra Scorpio-N which has become quite popular since its launch and claims a waiting period of up to two years. As per recent numbers by Mahindra, the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic combined have around 1.3 lakh open bookings out of which 17,000 bookings have been received in October 2022 itself. The XUV700 is no way behind as it currently has over 80,000 bookings and a waiting period of up to one year for some variants.

Both the Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio-N are powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk turbocharged diesel engine offered with a choice of both a 6-speed manual and a torque converter automatic transmission.