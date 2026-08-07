Mahindra ramps up EV after-sales network as volumes rise

To add 250+ mobile service vans, upgrade 1,250 workshops with dedicated EV bays and trained technicians; rules out exclusive EV dealerships.

Mahindra is strengthening its EV after-sales network by upgrading its existing dealership and service infrastructure instead of opening exclusive EV outlets. The company is investing in EV-specific capabilities to improve service turnaround and reduce vehicle downtime as electric SUV sales grow. Mahindra sold 6,473 electric SUVs in July 2026, ranking a close third behind JSW MG Motor India (6,585 units) and Tata Motors (15,055 units).

“Mahindra’s current strategy is to leverage and strengthen its existing dealership and service network rather than establish exclusive EV dealerships,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra told Financial Express.

Instead of creating a separate retail and service ecosystem for electric vehicles, the automaker is equipping its existing network with dedicated EV infrastructure. Mahindra currently operates more than 1,250 workshops across India, where it is adding dedicated EV service bays, specially trained EV technicians and advanced diagnostic equipment to cater to the unique servicing requirements of battery-electric vehicles.

Mobile E-Vans

A key part of the company’s after-sales expansion is the rollout of mobile service units. Mahindra plans to deploy more than 250 E-Vans across the country, significantly expanding its on-site service capabilities.

According to Golagutta, the mobile service initiative is aimed at improving service accessibility, reducing customer downtime and offering convenient doorstep support for EV owners. The vans will be capable of carrying out a range of inspections, diagnostics and minor repair work at the customer’s location, helping reduce workshop visits and improve turnaround times.

Integrated Service Network

The company believes integrating EV servicing into its existing network will also allow it to utilise infrastructure more efficiently while maintaining consistent service standards for both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

“Our focus remains on creating a scalable, efficient, and customer-centric service network that can seamlessly support the growing EV car parc alongside our ICE vehicle base,” Golagutta said.

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The move reflects a broader industry trend, with automakers increasingly investing in service readiness as electric vehicle adoption gathers pace. While product launches remain a key growth driver, companies are now placing greater emphasis on strengthening after-sales support to improve ownership experience, enhance customer confidence and address concerns around servicing and vehicle uptime.