Mahindra Racing’s Pascal Wehrlein bags 10th place at an action-packed Paris Grand Prix

The 2018/19 Formula E Championship's eight round at the Circuit des Invalides in Paris, France was marked with varying weather conditions. The practice sessions were marked by various incidents bringing out the yellow and eventually red flags as the drivers struggled in the rough weather conditions. Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein and Jérôme D’Ambrosio, started the race at the 22nd and 21st place respectively, despite qualifying 1st and 6th due to disqualification in qualifying due to the organisers judging a technical infringement on the cars related to tyre pressures.

Eventually, the race started under the safety car since the conditions were deemed unfit for s standing start. With the safety car heading back to the pits, Mahindra Racing drivers were quick to make up two positions each within the first lap. The weather conditions, however, continued to deteriorate. Nevertheless, Jérôme and Pascal continued to make their way up the pack.

With 35 minutes into the 45 minutes + 1 lap race, Jérôme and Pascal found themselves at the 10th and 13th place respectively. Treacherous weather conditions resulted in a multi-car crash which brought out the safety car once again. However, at the restart, Jérôme found himself in the barrier which brought an end to his race which saw him make up 13th places. Pascal meanwhile continued his charge and end up finishing in the 10th place, collecting the final point.

With this round of the Formula E Championship done and dusted, Mahindra Racing currently stands in the fourth spot in the constructors battle with Jérôme and Pascal in the 5th and 11th place respectively in the driver's title.

“It has been a constructive day; we showed we have overcome our previous problems in wet conditions, our race pace was there and we were very fast, and we came from the very back of the grid to finish in the points. Pascal and Jérôme gained 25 places between them and now we are getting to the sharp end of the championship, we must focus on Monaco and continue to drive forward,” said Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal, Mahindra Racing.