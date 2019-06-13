Mahindra Racing team and Rockfort Engineering to co-develop zero carbon tech

Mahindra Racing recently announced Rockfort Engineering as an official supplier to the team. The two have worked together from the start of season two of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Mahindra Racing says that together with Rockfort Engineering, it is committed to supporting the development of zero carbon technology and next-generation powertrain systems.

Rockfort Engineering has collaborated very closely with Mahindra Racing for technologies in the powertrain, electronics and software on the race car in addition to supporting the team’s tools and systems at E-Prix races and its Race to Road programme.

Rockfort Engineering has extensive experience in Formula 1, Formula E, WRC and LMP race championships. The company's founder, Angus Lyon, has successfully delivered a number of roads, commercial and motorsport projects for over 20 years including the complete drivetrain for the Drayson B12/69EV which currently holds a world land speed record.

“Rockfort Engineering is honoured to be recognised as an official supplier to Mahindra Racing. We’re proud to have been involved and help in the successes of the Formula E team to the point where they are competing for the top positions in the championship in recent seasons, and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow and succeed together as a result of our extended partnership,” Angus Lyon, Founder Rockfort Engineering, said.

“We’ve been working closely with Angus and Rockfort Engineering since the start of season two, so to officially have them on board as an official supplier to Mahindra Racing is my pleasure. Both teams have the same ambitions and objectives and as our ABB FIA Formula E Championship campaign for season six gets underway and our Race to Road programme gains momentum, we’re going to have a very busy period,” Dilbagh Gill, Mahindra Racing Team Principal, said.