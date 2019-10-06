Mahindra Racing set for Formula E Season 6: Announces driver lineup, M6Electro & powertrain partnership with ZF

Mahindra Racing has confirmed the same driver lineup for this year - Jérôme D’Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein for the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship. At an event in Germany at which the race drivers were revealed alongside the M6Electro livery for season six, Mahindra Racing also announced a new long-term technology partnership with ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The global technology giant is supporting Mahindra Racing’s season six campaign with chassis development work, shock absorber provision, and engineering services while work is already underway for the design and manufacture of the electric driveline for the 2020/21 season.

In addition to the electric motor, the development includes both single-gear, highly efficient transmission and the matching power electronics. This work builds on ZF’s successful and race-winning work to date in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship through its E-Mobility division, which already employs over 9,000 people worldwide since its inception in January 2016.

In line with the new partnership, the ZF branding will adorn the M6Electro cars from this season onwards. This season’s livery is an adaptation and evolution of the popular and distinctive M5Electro. It was unveiled recently in Germany and retains the familiar red, white and blue hues that have ensured it stands out from the crowd.

Remaining with the team for a second consecutive season, Jérôme D’Ambrosio earned the team’s first podium of the 2018/19 season at the inaugural Diriyah E-Prix; the opening round of the championship. He then took his maiden win for the team at the next event in Marrakesh and was crowned a triple Formula E race-winner in only his second race for the team.

His teammate Pascal Wehrlein impressed in season five as the rookie secured a maiden Formula E podium in only his second race and took his first pole position at the next event in Mexico City. He added six Super Pole appearances and two fastest laps to his name throughout the 2018/19 campaign.

Mahindra Racing team and Rockfort Engineering to co-develop zero carbon tech

Nick Heidfeld will remain an integral part of the Mahindra Racing family and will continue in his advisory role and as the team’s official test and reserve driver. He drove the unraced M6Electro at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the competitive Hillclimb – two years after claiming the open-wheel eRecord in the M4Electro. Belgian racer Sam Dejonghe will also continue to work closely with the team in the position of reserve and sim driver.

The first of the 14 races will be held on 22nd November at Diriyah with the concluding race in London on 26th July 2020. We will be following the championship progress up close. Watch this space for all race results.