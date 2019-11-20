2019 Formula E: Your vote can give extra power boost to your favourite driver – E-Prix starts this Friday

Mahindra Racing is one of the founding teams of the Formula E racing and is now the oldest team to be bearing the flag for the all-electric racing championship. Besides not leaving a carbon footprint when its drivers are on the racetrack, Mahindra Racing is also incorporating green habits and initiatives that put it on a path to go carbon neutral by 2020. It is little things like banning single-use plastic bottles to bigger ones like recycling the batteries after every championship, there is a plan and strategy in place to tackle all of it.

Formula E is growing bigger by the year as more and more people tune in to watch the races - so much so that it has overtaken MotoGP as a spectator sport. The other big difference between Formula E and other championships is that beyond just being able to watch, fans and audience can also contribute to the race directly.

A feature that can only be unique to electric vehicle racing allows Formula E racing drivers to receive extra power boost during the race through Fanboost. You can vote for your favourite driver and the top five drivers, based on the votes, are given a one-time five-second power boost that can assist in an overtake or a defend which can be crucial on the track.

Mahindra Racing has taken the Fanboost feature up a notch. This year, the team has announced that for every vote their drivers get, a tree will be planted in the name of the voter. So, by the end of the championship, Mahindra Racing hopes to have a small forest by virtue of Fanboost.

Formula E places its audience at a high priority giving them the freedom to pick their favourite driver and letting them have a power boost, making it the most engaging motorsport there is. Mahindra Racing team also turns to its fans to name the racecars.

This year, the 2019/20 campaign cars were named by the fans following a public vote across the Mahindra Racing social media channels. So, Jerome D’Ambrosio’s #64 car will be known as 'The Godfather' and Pascal Wehrlein's #94 will be called Electro McQueen.

The team also invites fans to showcase their creativity, design expertise, and be a part of the Mahindra Racing team colours. Jerome’s helmet and Pascal’s race suit, unveiled at the Berlin race last season, were designed by the fans.

“We are incredibly excited and driven to get Season 6 underway. We’ve been working incredibly hard in the offseason to ensure we are competitive out of the box. Diriyah is a wonderful track that we enjoyed last year, and we celebrated there with a podium. We’re looking to step back on the rostrum once again when we get the competition underway,” Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal and CEO, Mahindra Racing.

Voting for Fanboost is currently open and will be for the next couple of days. So, head to fanboost.fiaformulae.com and vote for your favourite driver to give them a power boost and if you choose the Mahindra Racing drivers, you also get a tree planted in your name – that sounds like a pretty good deal.