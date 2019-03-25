Mahindra Racing back in championship lead at Sanya E-Prix: Jérôme D’Ambrosio second in driver standings

Mahindra Racing’s Jérôme D’Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein have helped take the team back in the top 10 in the ongoing Formula E championship, finishing sixth and seventh respectively at Sanya E-Prix. The sixth round of the 2018/19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship took place for the first time in Sanya, China, on Saturday. Mahindra Racing brought both cars home to secure a double-point finish at the Sanya E-Prix. The result saw the squad retake the lead in the team’s championship battle, while Jérôme’s strong points haul meant he remained second in the driver’s fight.

The new all-electric street circuit at Haitang Bay saw Jérôme finishing inside the top ten in the first and second practice sessions before lining up on the fourth row of the grid for the race after a strong qualifying performance.

The Belgian driver stayed calm after a fault with the starting lights caused a short, but unexpected, delay and had a clean getaway to gain ground on the opening lap. After yet another unpredictable race with multiple on-track incidents, Jérôme crossed the line in his #64 M5Electro in seventh; he was later promoted to sixth after Sebastien Buemi received a 10-second penalty.

After a difficult morning which saw Pascal touch the wall in the second practice session, he lined up behind his teammate on the grid in P9 after setting a fastest qualifying lap time of 1:08.455. During the race, he stayed focused, defended his position well and took the checkered flag in eighth.

Buemi’s post-race penalty meant Pascal was promoted to seventh. At the end of the Asian leg of the 2018/19 tour, Mahindra Racing returns to the top of the Team’s Championship with Jérôme remaining second in the driver’s battle. The seventh round of the 2018/19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship takes place on Saturday 13 April in Rome, Italy.