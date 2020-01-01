Mahindra reports 1 percent sales growth in December 2019: 37,081 units sold in India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has reported a 1 percent rise in sales in the month of December 2019. The company said that the rise in passenger and utility vehicles has offset a dip in commercial vehicle sales. In a regulatory filing, M&M, a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, said domestic auto sales came at 37,081 units in December as compared to 36,690 vehicles sold a year back. Talking of passenger vehicles, these clocked 4 percent rise in sales to 15,691 units while utility vehicles posted a 10 percent rise to 15,225 units. Commercial vehicle sales, however, slipped 5 percent to 16,018 units reflecting a slowdown in the economy and rural consumption. Exports were also down 30 percent at 2,149 units and they pulled down the overall M&M December sales by 1 percent to 39,230 units.

During April-December, domestic sales were down 11 percent at 3.6 lakh units reflecting a slowdown in the auto sector witnessed during the first half of the current fiscal. Together with declining exports, total sales were down 12 percent to 3.8 lakh vehicles in April-December.In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans), Mahindra sold 15,691 vehicles in December 2019, compared to 15,091 vehicles in December 2018.

Watch our 2019 Year Ender video

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 16,018 vehicles in December 2019, as against 16,906 vehicles in December 2018. In the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 478 vehicles for the month."Our performance in the month of December is as per year-end sales outlook and currently, we are also comfortable with our overall stock levels. As we get into the new year, we are fully equipped to roll out our BSVI products and have taken all requisite measures for a smooth transition over the next three months," M&M Ltd Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division Veejay Ram Nakra said.