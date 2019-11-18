Mahindra-owned Peugeot Motocycles’ Made-in-India electric scooters now part of French Presidential fleet

In October, Mahindra Two Wheelers confirmed that it would acquire 100 percent stake in Peugeot Motocycles (PMTC) headquartered in Mandeure, France. Earlier in January 2015, Mahindra Two Wheelers Europe had acquired a 51% equity stake in PMTC from PSA Groupe with the aim of growing the business. And now, we read a new tweet from Mahindra head honcho Anand Mahindra that Peugeot e-Ludix electric scooter being made in India and exported is now part of the French Presidential fleet. With this, the e-Ludix from Mahindra Two Wheelers became the first electric two-wheeler to be exported to the EU.

“Peugeot Motocycles (a MahindraRise company) is part of the ‘energetic’ transformation of the French Presidential fleet! Our brand new Peugeot e-Ludix, is the 1st electric 2-wheeler to join the fleet. And they’re proudly the 1st electric 2-wheelers exported from India," tweeted Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group.

Peugeot Motocycles scooters are currently not sold in India, however, considering the government's push in electric mobility due to the rise in air pollution, we could see Mahindra Peugeot EVs in India in the near future.

The e-Ludix is powered by a 3kW motor and has performance equivalent to that of a 50cc scooter, with top speed limited to 45 km/h. Weighing only 85kg, the e-Ludix has a claimed range of approximately 50 km, and also features energy recuperation system. Charging takes three hours with an external charger.

Mahindra Two Wheelers Europe and the PMTC team have worked together on reorganising and building the ’Performance 2020’ plan, which was unveiled in July 2018. The plan lays the foundations to strengthen the company’s operations in core markets such as the G7 (Europe) and expansion in select Asian markets.

Under the plan, seven new products will be launched between 2019 and 2021. The brand’s presence in Europe will be fortified, with France remaining a major market and PMTC’s headquarters still based in its historical location, Mandeure.